Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:30 PM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
11050 Montwood
El Paso, TX
Janice Elaine Strand


1938 - 2019
Janice Elaine Strand Obituary
Janice Elaine Strand

El Paso - Janice Elaine Strand, March 27, 2019, 80 years old. Resident of El Paso, Texas. Born on September 16, 1938, Janice was a retired software engineer, a quilter, and a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, and her sister. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Douglas Elton Strand, her daughter, Toni Lynelle Blum, her two sons, Scott Douglas Strand and Kirk Vernon Strand, her six grandchildren, Valerio, Marguerite, Abigail, Ryan, Trevor, and Nathaniel, as well as 17 nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 PM, April 20th, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in El Paso, Texas (11050 Montwood). Additional celebrations of life will be held later in the spring in Ft. Worth, TX and in the summer in Cherry Hills, CO. Dates and times are to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the . For those that would still like to send flowers, please send to Martin Funeral Home West, 128 Resler Dr., El Paso, TX 79912.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 14, 2019
