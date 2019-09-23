|
Janie Stokes Piland
El Paso - JANIE STOKES PILAND
(February 23, 1933 - September 20, 2019)
Janie Stokes Piland of El Paso, Texas passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 after a 10-year illness. She was 86 years old.
Janie was born Janie Lou Stokes on February 23, 1933 in Wilson, North Carolina. She was the third youngest of seven children born to Viola Reese and James ("Bud") Stokes. Her two sisters were Annie Stokes Joyner and Dorothy Stokes Whitehead. Her four brothers were Frank, Thomas (aka "Boise"), Donnie, and Carlton. Janie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Viola, her sisters, Dorothy and Annie, and her brothers Boise, Frank, and Donnie.
Janie grew up in Wilson and graduated from Darden High School. As a teenager, she worked with her siblings and friends in the tobacco fields. Later, Janie went to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (A&T) where she was active in drama and various clubs. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. Janie made many life-long friends at A&T. She also met her future husband, William Ulysses Piland ("Bill"). He was from Gatesville, North Carolina and studied Physical Education and participated in ROTC, as a precursor to joining the Army. Janie and Bill married on May 6, 1955.
Living the Army life, Janie and Bill moved frequently from place to place, including Virginia, Bamberg, Germany, Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, and Alaska. They had four children: Pamela, Cassandra, William, Jr. ("Billy"), and Jeffrey. Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 1999, and her son, Billy, in 2004.
Janie worked for much of her life, initially as a teacher, and later as a social worker. When Bill was assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas, they moved their family to El Paso, Texas in the early 1970s. Janie worked as a Social Worker for the Texas Department of Protective and Regulatory Services. She was the Director of the Child Protective Services division and supervised a large staff of employees dedicated to placing at-risk children in foster care and adoptions. In 1981, Janie went back to school at Our Lady of the Lake University of San Antonio. She received a Master of Social Work degree. In March of 1995, she was awarded Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers. Janie retired in August of 1996.
Janie was always very active in her community. She supported the Girl Scouts organization and engaged in various social service activities through the Links, Inc. and her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. She also spent time traveling and visiting her family. Janie had a warm and sparkling personality and was much loved by all her family and many friends.
Janie is survived by her daughter, Pamela Plotkin (Leo) of Calabasas, California; daughter, Cassandra Phillips of Houston, Texas, son Jeffrey Stokes Piland of San Diego, California; and Grandchildren: Evan Samuel Plotkin; Christianne ("Chrissie") N. Phillips; and David C. Phillips. She is also survived by her brother, Carlton Stokes (Michelle) of Mays Landing, New Jersey.
Janie will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a 6pm Memorial Service, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Service will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 12:30pm at St. Paul's United Methodist Church 7000 Edgemere Blvd. Committal Service will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 23, 2019