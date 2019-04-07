|
Janis M. Keller
El Paso - Janis Melvin Keller passed Sunday, March 31 in El Paso, Texas. She was 85.
Born in Houston, Texas, she lived most of her life in El Paso. She attended Dudley Grade School and El Paso High (cheerleader and Football Princess). She also graduated from Texas Western (UTEP) with honors and was a Chi Omega. She also solo sang at weddings with her beautiful voice.
Janis was a voracious reader with a personal library over 30,000 books. Her quest for learning and adventure did not stop there. She served on the board of the El Paso Archaeology Society and was active on extensive field trips in the southwest and northern Mexico. Her interests in archaeology and anthropology led her to become intimately knowledgeable about Mayan history and culture with multiple visits in Yucatan, Chiapas, Belize, Guatemala and Honduras. Janis and friend Julie Lama were the first Americans to spend time living in the jungle with the Lacandon natives near San Cristobal and gave a historic presentation to the Smithsonian Institution. She was a member of CEDAM International and cherished her membership with the Pan American Roundtable. Also, she was an expert on the Sepoy Revolution in India. Her interests with many forms of art led her to specialize in retablos and folk art of the Southwest and Mexico. She also helped artist Annabelle Livermore setup and operate a chapel and flower fund at Thomason General Hospital. She volunteered with the Festival Theatre and supported borderland activities for people with disabilities.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Bob (they met in play school), sons Robert Jr., Russ and Ken, with families Keller, Kent, Johnson, O'Donnell, Salzer, Kistler, Lowenfield, Bacon, Bowers and Richards.
Private services were held. In loving memory of her inquisitive, adventurous and caring spirit, please join us in our prayers.
