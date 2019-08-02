|
Jason McQuestion
El Paso - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jason McQuestion ("B"), age 23, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, passed on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Jason was a 2014 graduate of Montwood High School and was a beloved cheerleading coach at Knight Time Cheer. Those who knew Jason, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Jason was full of life and laughter and touched so many lives in the most unique ways.
Jason will be missed every day by his Mother, Kristin Masters; his Father, Eddie McQuestion; his Nana, Pat Masters; his Grandfather, Steve Masters (Susie); his Grandmother, Caroline Tillman; sisters, Zion, Devon and Asia; Aunt, Stacie Ramirez and family; Uncle, Jason Masters and family; numerous Cousins, and many, many great friends.
Friends will be received at the La Paz Faith Center, 1201 Piedras St., El Paso, Texas 79930 on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Service, 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Children's Grief Center of El Paso. For online donations please list "In memory of Jason McQuestion" in the comments section.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 2, 2019