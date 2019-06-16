|
Jason Paul Vasquez
El Paso - Jason Paul Vasquez, 34, passed away Tuesday, June 11 of natural causes. He was born in El Paso TX on November 30, 1984 to Polo and Grace. Jason is survived by his sister, Barbara Murillo and brother-in-law Raul Murillo, His nephews Judah and Ezrah and his parents Polo and grace. His wonderful spirit will be celebrated on Sunday June 16, 2019 with his visitation from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Perches Funeral Home East and Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be Monday at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church. Services entrusted to Perches Funeral Home East.
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019