Services
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Vasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Paul Vasquez


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jason Paul Vasquez Obituary
Jason Paul Vasquez

El Paso - Jason Paul Vasquez, 34, passed away Tuesday, June 11 of natural causes. He was born in El Paso TX on November 30, 1984 to Polo and Grace. Jason is survived by his sister, Barbara Murillo and brother-in-law Raul Murillo, His nephews Judah and Ezrah and his parents Polo and grace. His wonderful spirit will be celebrated on Sunday June 16, 2019 with his visitation from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Perches Funeral Home East and Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be Monday at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church. Services entrusted to Perches Funeral Home East.
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now