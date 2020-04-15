|
|
Javier Castaneda
Javier Castaneda was born in El Paso, TX. He was raised in Los Angeles, CA, graduated from Garfield High School, and attended ELACC. Javier found his calling in Restorative, recreational and locomotion Therapy. Moved to El Paso to be closer to his parents in 1998. He worked in various Skilled Nursing Facilities in El Paso, last one being The Bartlett-Assisted Living, where he was loved by his co-workers and patients. He is proceeded in death by his older brother Jose Geronimo. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his parents Jose and Evangelina Castaneda, Sister Julie Caldera Castaneda, brothers Alberto, Jesus, Oscar, Juan. Nephews and Nieces, Joseph Angel Castaneda, Benjamin Caldera, Albert Jr, Jose Jr, Jesus Jr, Robert, Eddie, Ivan, Luis, Alberto III, Scott, Ashlynn, Veronica, Vivian, Crystal, Brandy, Angie.
Javier was kind hearted, hard working, protective, and loving. He will always be in our thoughts and in our hearts, and greatly missed
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020