Javier Elizondo MirelesEl Paso - Javier Elizondo Mireles was born, November 23, 1949, to Ascension and Trinidad Mireles.Javier joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country honorably during the Vietnam War.Growing up, Javier lived near Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles so he loved his Dodgers and also enjoyed old western movies. Mr. Mireles passed away unexpectedly on November 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rosa Mireles, his children Javier Mireles Jr., Alejandro Mireles, Rocio Mireles, and four grandchildren, Oscar Duran, Jeremy Duran, Angelina Gonzalez and Noah Mireles.Due to the pandemic restrictions, the funeral and burial services will be held in private.