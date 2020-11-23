Javier Loya



January 18, 1954 - November 2, 2020



It is with great sadness that the family of Javier Loya announce his sudden passing on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 66.



Javier was predeceased by his parents, Raul and Soledad Loya, brother Raul Loya, and aunt Gloria Aguirre Corral. He is survived by his sister Guadalupe Loya Pedraza, and brother Joe Loya.



Javier attended Austin High School and was a graduate of UTEP receiving his degree in (BSW), Bachelor of Social Work, and (MSW) from NMSU. There never was any heart truly great and generous, that was not also tender and compassionate as his. He had a passion for helping people and felt an obligation to safeguard and promote the welfare of vulnerable children and adults.



Javier will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years, Yolanda; children, Hector Loya (wife Melinda), Genesis Loya, Irene Gonzalez, Alan Gonzalez, Cynthia Hughes, (partner Lorena); grandchildren, Emilee Munoz, Jessan Gonzalez, Jonathan Loya, Vivian Loya, Ashely Renae Torres, Alexis Rae Torres; nephews and nieces, Paul Edwards(wife Cindy), Roger Edwards, Vivian Loya, Cindy Loya Flores(husband Ruben), Susana Pedraza Bonilla(husband Chris), Sophia Loya Pedraza; cousins, Rita Arismendiz, Joe Espindola(wife Miriam), Robert Corral, and numerous other family members and friends.



The only comfort to our grief is knowing that he is at peace with our Heavenly Father. We will forever carry his memory in our hearts, may he Rest In Peace.









