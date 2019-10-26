|
|
Javier M. Martinez
El Paso - Born on September 14, 1946 in Torreon, Coah., Mexico he was 73 years old when he passed away on October 13, 2019. Beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather and uncle. Memorial service will take place at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 8:00am to 10:15am with interment to follow at 11:00am in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019