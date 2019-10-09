Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Eastwood Church of Christ
El Paso
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
4848 Alps Dr.
El Paso, TX
Jay Samuel Gaenzle


1922 - 2019
Jay Samuel Gaenzle Obituary
Jay Samuel Gaenzle

Ft. Worth - Jay Samuel Gaenzle, Lt. Col. USAF, Ret, passed away on September 11 in Ft. Worth, TX after a short illness.

Jay was born March 18, 1922 in Lancaster PA, the son of Walter Gaenzle and Loretta Able. Jay had three brothers and two sisters: Gordon, Ronald, Roger (d), Gracetta (d), and Janet (d). The family moved to El Paso in 1937. Jay attended Austin High School and UTEP before enlisting in the Air Force in 1942. He flew as a navigator with the 455th B-24 bomber squadron. Jay served with exceptional valor in WWII and Korea flying 50 combat missions, and received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Air Medal with 4 bronze oak leaf clusters.

After the war he married Arleen Cammack and had two children: Kristine Salamone (Ft. Worth, TX) and Kurt Gaenzle (San Diego, CA).

In 1975, Jay returned to El Paso with his second wife Patricia Seamon and her two girls Sandi Klutter (d) and Cathy Alanen (El Paso, TX).

Memorial Service: Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Eastwood Church of Christ, 10104 Album Ave., El Paso, TX. Burial with Military Honors at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4848 Alps Dr., El Paso, TX, 2:00 PM, Section F.

Jay loved dogs, cats and all animals. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Pet Rescue of your choice.

Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 9, 2019
