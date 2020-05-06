|
Jean C. Beach
El Paso - A loving light to all who knew her - as mother, sister, teacher, and "Nana" - the family of Jesse ("Jean") Margaurite Carroll Beach mourns her passing at the age of 94 on April 28, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She is survived by her two daughters, Kay Ellen Peck (wife of Jeffery Dean Doss), Donna Jean Gibson (wife of George R. Gibson II), her son Bruce David Beach (husband of Sabrina Beach), all born in El Paso, her sister Ethel Carnes, and grandchildren George R. Gibson III, Ryan Patrick Sanders, Jennifer Gibson Burtin, Jackson Henry Beach, Allison Lee Doss, Samuel Gibson, and Harrison Taylor Beach. Her family legacy also includes great-grandchildren George R. Gibson IV, Averybeth Sanders, Jordan Hayze Settle, Ella Gibson, Braylee Ray Settle, Carrie Burtin, Kaitlyn Burtin, Cody Burtin, Landon Gibson and Asher Gibson.
Jean loved life and was always ready for a good laugh, a family get together or a trip wherever you were going. She was a teacher for 35 years in the El Paso Independent School District and served as President of the Retired Teachers Association (twice), as well as President of the El Paso Teachers' Honor Society. She taught First Grade at Wainwright Elementary and Edgar Park Elementary school for many years. She later earned a Masters' Degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and continued her career in education as a reading specialist. Her love of teaching and learning continued even after retirement, earning her the certification to teach English as a Second Language at El Paso Community College.
Jean was an avid reader and a great cook. Her recipes for chicken enchiladas, coffee cake and other treats remain treasured family heirlooms. She loved to shop with her sister and lifelong best friend, Ethel Carnes. She was a gift to all the students she taught over the years, many of whom recognized their first-grade teacher as she went about town, and continued to greet her by name long after they had grown up. She loved the Lord and was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and Ysleta Methodist Church. A dedicated teacher, mother and loving wife of the late Clifford T. Beach, she will always be remembered for the warmness she shared with those around her, her giving spirit and love of life and her family.
Published in El Paso Times from May 6 to May 8, 2020