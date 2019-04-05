Jean-Marc Martin Salloum



El Paso - JEAN-MARC MARTIN SALLOUM departed this life to be in the arms of his creator on March 31, 2019. Born July 2, 1982 in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, FR, Jean-Marc was a devoted husband and step-dad, beloved son, adored brother, favorite uncle, wonderful nephew and best friend to many, and will be sorely missed by all. He lived a big and exciting life and sought out experiences in every moment to enrich the life of those around him. He loved travel, the beach, a good card game, fast cars and the best restaurants. He had a personality larger than life that instantly impacted those that he came in contact with. Jean-Marc was deeply committed to his family, career and community. He had tremendous sense of character and was selfless in his endeavor to serve others. He led a life that is an example to many, emigrating to the U.S. in 2004, where he quickly assimilated by learning English and Spanish—in addition to his fluent French and Arabic—and excelled as a student earning his GED, and then graduating from UTEP in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He became the general manager of the Summit Ballroom and Conference Center in 2008 where he served many in El Paso and those in the Christian Orthodox and Middle Eastern communities. In 2017, he established his own real estate investment companies where he excelled as a real estate agent, investor and entrepreneur.



He is survived by his loving wife Marisela Barba-Salloum, his adored step-daughter Vianay Noelle Sandoval, his loving parents; Samih and Catherine Salloum, his beloved sisters; Vanessa Lisa Salloum, Diana Reine Salloum, and many uncles, aunts, and numerous cousins, nephew's and nieces. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with Trisagion Service at 7:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 120 N. Festival Dr, with RT. Rev. Archimandre Father Fadi Rabbat officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Pall Bearers will be Jorge Rodriguez, Pascal Salloum, Andy Salloum, Christopher Esper, Nassim Salloum, Matthew Elias, George Farah, Edmund Esper , Anthony Bearden, and Geoffrey Borschow. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Habib Salloum, Fred Licon, George Salloum, Ibrahim Salloum, Ramsey Esper, Albert Dayoub, George Ibrahim, George Azar Hanna, Dr. Hassan Salloum, and Amar Esper. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.