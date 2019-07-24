Jean Marie Evans



El Paso - Jean Marie Evans



June 8, 1921-July 20, 2019



It is with profound sadness to say goodbye to Jean Evans. Also known as Grammie and GeeGee. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her side. She was 98 years young.



Jean was born in St.Paul, Minnesota and has lived in El Paso for 59 years. She is preceded in eternal rest by her parents, Richard and Agnes Howden, her brother, Tupper Howden and her beloved husband of 44 years, David E. Evans, her daughter, Barbara Daughtry and her son-in law Fred Daughtry and her partner of 16 years, Bob Vendepas.



Jean traveled extensively all over the world with her husband of 44 years, David E. Evans, who was in the Army. Jean enjoyed working! She wrote and edited technical instructional material for the US Air Defense and the NATO Training Center. While working full time, Jean received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from UTEP in 1976 and her Masters of Education/Psychology degree from The University of Oklahoma in 1978.



Jean's passion was moving!! Her body....she was a runner and a walker. She really enjoyed water aerobics, yoga and Pilates. She had so many wonderful friends that she met through exercise. Jean enjoyed her 'black' coffee (the only way you should drink coffee), her peanuts and an occasional glass of wine! Wink, wink ;-)



Jean was very fortunate to find love again with Bob Vandepas. With him she was accepted into a whole other family who she loved and her current best friend, Francisco Duran.



Jean is survived by so many family members. Her son, Dave R. Evans (Gwenne), her Grandchildren, Theresa Mertens (Christian), Tom Daughtry (Cherylyn), Drew Draxler (Laura), Kristin Draxler (Danny), Noah Draxler, Aaron Draxler, Kaitlin & Madison Wilson. Her Great Grandchildren, Emma & Evan Mertens, Jarred, Pierce & Grace Draxler, Tristan Draxler and Maddox Wilson. Numerous nieces and nephews and friends that are too many to mention by name at this time.



Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Service will begin at 9:00am on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home. Committal Service to follow at 10:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. Published in El Paso Times on July 24, 2019