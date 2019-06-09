|
Jeanette Bills Rogers
Clint - Jeanette Bills Rogers, 80, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Jeanette was born in Fort Worth, Texas on December 1, 1938. She was the youngest of two children of Clifford and Elsie Bills. A lifelong resident of the lower valley. She grew up in Fabens, then married and moved to a farm in Clint. She was a member of The First Methodist Church of Fabens, a past Matron of the Eastern Stars and served as PTA President during her children's school years. She worked hard keeping the family business books organized and enjoyed her time at the Casino. Jeanette was a wonderful wife, mama, grandma, great-grandma, daughter and sister. In the eyes of her family there was no one better. She was always there for her family. She was a woman with such a caring heart and would do anything for her family and friends. She looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was her greatest pride and joy. She will truly be missed by all. Preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Elsie Bills and her brother, James (Jimmy) Bills. Mrs. Rogers is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jerry Rogers; son, Gerald Case (Casey) Rogers and his wife, Lisa; daughter, Karen Maureen Rogers Gombert and her husband Roy; five grandchildren: Amber Burns and her husband John, Kelly Arias and her husband Nick, Jarett Rogers and his wife Ana, Jason Gombert and Jenna Rogers: six great-grandchildren: Nicholas, and Sarah Arias, Addelyn and Harper Burns, Layton Rogers and a little great-granddaughter on the way; one niece and nephew and numerous dear friends. The family would like to express their appreciation for all their help to Janette Meza, Rosa Guadian, Iberia Jurado, Marcelina (Marce) and Belen. Pallbearers are: Jarett Rogers, Jason Gombert, Roy Gombert Jr., Nicholas Arias, John Burns and Matt Bills. Honorary Pallbearers are: Mike Fields, Nick Arias, Bill Skov and Guy Fields. In lieu of flowers, the family request that Memorial Contributions be made to . Visitation: 5-7:00PM, Monday, June 10, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens. Graveside Service: 10:00AM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Evergreen East Cemetery (12400 Montana Avenue). Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on June 9, 2019