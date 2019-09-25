Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
1923 - 2019
Jeanette Young Mason Obituary
El Paso - Jeanette Young Mason, 95, passed away September 17, 2019. She was born November 29, 1923 in El Paso and lived here most of her life. She graduated from Crockett School and Austin High School. She continued her education at College of Mines and Metallurgy, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Fraternity. She left college in 1943 when she married Henry H. Mason. In 1953, she returned to Texas Western College and earned a BA Degree in Education and later received a MA Degree from UTEP. She taught school for thirty-one years, most of that time teaching fifth grade at Ramona Elementary in the Ysleta School District. She is preceded in death by her sisters Mary Harrison and Betty Burdan and brother Joseph H. Young, her sons Frank and Robert Mason, and her husband of fifty seven years, Henry H. Mason. She is survived by her children Bill Mason and Ruth Williams, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Memorial will be held September 27, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave. El Paso, Tx 79903. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 25, 2019
