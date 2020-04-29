|
|
Jeanne Claire Guerra
Jeanne Claire Guerra, age 57, of El Paso, TX passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.
Jeanne was born December 7, 1962 in El Paso, TX to the late Carroll Frederick and Ora Lea Houston.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, William Carroll Houston and Fred Thomas Houston.
Jeanne attended Fabens High School, where she excelled in sports. After high school, Jeanne moved to Lake Jackson, TX and started a family.
Jeanne never met a stranger and had the ability to make everyone laugh with her fun and outgoing personality. She danced to her own beat and always made the best of all situations.
Despite her setbacks while fighting cancer, she always said her family and six grandsons were her passion and joy. Atticus Ryot, Kayson Bentley, Lynden Vaughn, Gage Steel, Rylin Huxley, and Grayson Slayde kept her light shining and filled her heart with strength and love, fueling her fight to live.
Jeanne is survived by her love, Jesse Salinas and his mother, Maria Salinas; Daughter, April Lorraine and wife Devyn Jones; Daughter, Heather Diamond and husband Blake Little; Stepson, Ethaniel and Step- daughter, Eviana; Sister, Karen and Arthur Lechuga; Sister, Lea Ann and Frank Reney; Sister, Lupita Houston. Jeanne is also survived by her many nieces and nephews who she loved and cherished individual relationships with dearly.
Jeanne fought hard and she was a brave resilient woman who was a true woman of Christ. Her love for life will forever shine through those that she left behind. Jeanne was immensely proud of her family as we are so proud of her and she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Celebration dance off will be held at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020