|
|
Jeanne Oppenheimer Moye
El Paso - Jeanne Oppenheimer Moye passed away September 30, 2019 after a brief illness, just short of her 92nd birthday. Jeanne, a third generation native El Pasoan, was born October 24, 1927 to Herbert and Ethel Oppenheimer. She attended El Paso High School where she graduated valedictorian, and the University of Texas at Austin, where she was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority and graduated with a Psychology degree. She was a member of Temple Mt. Sinai, a past board member of Temple Sisterhood, a past board member of National Council of Jewish Women, and Delta Kappa Gamma honorary teacher's organization.
Jeanne began her teaching career at Aoy School but spent most of her career at Mesita Elementary School where she taught 4th grade. During her time at Mesita, she and Ms. Maloney began a program to teach students three years of studies in two years' time. She loved keeping up with her former students and took great joy in hearing about their success. She also taught Sunday School for 22 years.
Jeanne was a devoted wife to her husband Eddie Moye and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved being involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives, attending games, plays, birthdays and any event in which her family was involved.
She is preceded in death by her husband Edwin "Eddie" Moye, her sister Betty Morgan and her brother James Oppenheimer. She is survived by her son John Moye, her daughter Patricia Holderman and husband Chris, her grandchildren James Wesley Holderman, Lauren Holderman, Madison Holderman, and Alexandra "Jita" Holderman, her many nieces and nephews and cousins.
We would like to thank all the family and friends who helped in her final days, with special thanks to Thomas Morgan, Pamela Morgan, Elizabeth Baker, Dr. Arianna Bender, Dr. David Dobrin and her caregivers, Maria and Kika, for their wonderful care.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Temple Mt. Sinai Cemetery on Wednesday, October 2nd at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to Temple Mount Sinai or a .
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 2, 2019