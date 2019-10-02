Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Mt. Sinai Cemetery
Gateway West
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Moye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Oppenheimer Moye


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Oppenheimer Moye Obituary
Jeanne Oppenheimer Moye

El Paso - Jeanne Oppenheimer Moye passed away September 30, 2019 after a brief illness, just short of her 92nd birthday. Jeanne, a third generation native El Pasoan, was born October 24, 1927 to Herbert and Ethel Oppenheimer. She attended El Paso High School where she graduated valedictorian, and the University of Texas at Austin, where she was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority and graduated with a Psychology degree. She was a member of Temple Mt. Sinai, a past board member of Temple Sisterhood, a past board member of National Council of Jewish Women, and Delta Kappa Gamma honorary teacher's organization.

Jeanne began her teaching career at Aoy School but spent most of her career at Mesita Elementary School where she taught 4th grade. During her time at Mesita, she and Ms. Maloney began a program to teach students three years of studies in two years' time. She loved keeping up with her former students and took great joy in hearing about their success. She also taught Sunday School for 22 years.

Jeanne was a devoted wife to her husband Eddie Moye and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved being involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives, attending games, plays, birthdays and any event in which her family was involved.

She is preceded in death by her husband Edwin "Eddie" Moye, her sister Betty Morgan and her brother James Oppenheimer. She is survived by her son John Moye, her daughter Patricia Holderman and husband Chris, her grandchildren James Wesley Holderman, Lauren Holderman, Madison Holderman, and Alexandra "Jita" Holderman, her many nieces and nephews and cousins.

We would like to thank all the family and friends who helped in her final days, with special thanks to Thomas Morgan, Pamela Morgan, Elizabeth Baker, Dr. Arianna Bender, Dr. David Dobrin and her caregivers, Maria and Kika, for their wonderful care.

Graveside funeral services will be held at Temple Mt. Sinai Cemetery on Wednesday, October 2nd at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to Temple Mount Sinai or a .
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now