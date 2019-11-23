|
Jeannie Lanee Mount Paiz
El Paso - Jeannie Lanee Mount Paiz, entered the gates of heaven to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 36. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her loving husband Hector, sons; Hector Jr., Jordyn Angel, Jaydyn Kaileb, her parents; David Francis Kalani Mount Sr., and Roberta Jean Campbell, brother David Jr.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm on Friday, November, 29, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive, 79904. Inurnment will be held privately. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019