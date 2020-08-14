Jeannine D. (Kinchen) SmithEl Paso - Jeannine D. (Kinchen) Smith passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on August 8 in Denver, PA. She was the loving wife to the late Benjamin F. (Frank) Smith. Jeannine is preceded in death by her parents Ethel (Rowan) Cody and Ray Kinchen and her sisters Grace Holden and Betty Avant. Surviving sister is Patricia Downey.Jeannine is survived by her 3 children, Sandra D. May, Franklin T. (Armenia) Smith and Michael W. (Carole) Smith; 7 grandchildren, Lynn Fiery, Lance Smith, Jennifer Nelson, Blair Smith, Nicole Clay, Jason Smith and Melissa Kilgore. She has 14 great grandchildren. Jeannine graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a BS in Education and a Masters in Speech Pathology. She spent 25 years in the Ysleta School District and was a longtime teacher at Loma Terrace School. Jeannine was a lifetime member of Scotsdale Baptist Church. Her interests included writing poetry, doing crafts, her dogs and spending time with her family.Her final resting place will be Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Donations in her honor can be made to the Ysleta Retired School Employees Assoc. care of Norma K. Irwin at 915-594-8426.