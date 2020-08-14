1/1
Jeannine D. (Kinchen) Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannine D. (Kinchen) Smith

El Paso - Jeannine D. (Kinchen) Smith passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on August 8 in Denver, PA. She was the loving wife to the late Benjamin F. (Frank) Smith. Jeannine is preceded in death by her parents Ethel (Rowan) Cody and Ray Kinchen and her sisters Grace Holden and Betty Avant. Surviving sister is Patricia Downey.

Jeannine is survived by her 3 children, Sandra D. May, Franklin T. (Armenia) Smith and Michael W. (Carole) Smith; 7 grandchildren, Lynn Fiery, Lance Smith, Jennifer Nelson, Blair Smith, Nicole Clay, Jason Smith and Melissa Kilgore. She has 14 great grandchildren. Jeannine graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a BS in Education and a Masters in Speech Pathology. She spent 25 years in the Ysleta School District and was a longtime teacher at Loma Terrace School. Jeannine was a lifetime member of Scotsdale Baptist Church. Her interests included writing poetry, doing crafts, her dogs and spending time with her family.

Her final resting place will be Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Donations in her honor can be made to the Ysleta Retired School Employees Assoc. care of Norma K. Irwin at 915-594-8426.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
9158558881
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved