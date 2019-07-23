Jeffrey Carrasco



El Paso - Jeffrey Carrasco, age 32, passed away on July 19, 2019. He was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. He graduated from Del Valle High School in 2006 he also graduated from Western Technical College in the field of Diesel Mechanic. Jeffrey proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps from 2006-2011 with the rank of lance corporal. While in the Marines, he was a helicopter engine mechanic and worked on CH53 helicopters. After serving his country, he started working in the oilfield in 2012 and was a lead wireline operator at Dynasty Wireline Services. Jeffrey's hobbies were traveling, solving Rubik's cubes, riding his Harley Davidson Street Glide, but most of all he loved spending time with his daughter, family, and friends. He is survived by his daughter Emily Carrasco, his mother Ernestina Lopez, his three brothers Ruben Carrasco Jr., Joseph Fontenot, and Albert Marquez, and also by his father Ruben Carrasco Sr. A visitation for Jeffrey will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a prayer service at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina Drive, El Paso, TX 79915. Funeral service will take place Thursday, July 25, at 9:30am at Hillcrest Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Published in El Paso Times on July 23, 2019