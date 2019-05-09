Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
El Paso - JEFFREY STEPHEN THRASHER passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 64. He was a loving father, brother and son and will be greatly missed. He was a longtime teacher impacting so many people's lives and a former professional jockey. He was predeceased by his father Gerald Thrasher. He is survived by his beloved mother, Beverly Thrasher, his beloved daughters; Nicky Adams and Michelle Gebhart; son in-laws Charlie Adams and Cody Gebhart; grandchildren Tatum Gebhart, Spencer Gebhart and Cade Adams, and his siblings; Kelly Thrasher, Stephanie Thrasher, Scott Thrasher, and Kim Prieto. Family will be receiving guests on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on May 9, 2019
