Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Jennifer Blanton

Jennifer Blanton Obituary
Jennifer Blanton

El Paso - Jennifer Moreno Blanton, 39, passed away on November 9, 2019. She is survived by her son, Jacob Daniel Blanton; her mother, Anna Moreno; her father, Juan Moreno; two brothers, Gabriel and Daniel Moreno; her grandmother, Carmen Moreno. As well as several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, many cousins and friends. A vigil will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12pm (noon) at Hillcrest Funeral Home - North Carolina with interment to follow in Evergreen East Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home - (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" Memorial Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
