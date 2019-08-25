|
Jennifer Dominguez
El Paso - April 1978 - August 18, 2019
Jennifer Dominguez, a lifelong Catholic and "God's favorite", went home to be with our Lord after a valiant fight with Kidney Disease. She was a proud graduate of Jefferson High's Class of '96 and UTEP's Class of '02. Always a dedicated and hard worker she held various jobs from pushing shopping carts to teaching Water Conservation for EPWU. She later found her calling in teaching children, where she ended her work life at O.L.P.H. Catholic School in San Antonio. She had a passion for serving the Lord which led her to serve on several ministries - her favorite was the Small Christian Community. She lived her life always thinking of others and was always helping someone. She was preceded in death by her parents Consuelo Saucedo & Gilberto A. Ornelas and is survived by her loving son Daniel A. Coronado, 2 Sisters, 2 Brothers, and an immense Church family and loyal friends. Visitation 10:30-11:30, Rosary 11;30-12:00 and Mass at 12 will be held August 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in San Antonio, TX. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Amigo Kidney Foundation or 40 days of life.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 25, 2019