Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
San Antonio,, TX
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
San Antonio,, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
San Antonio,, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Dominguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Dominguez


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Dominguez Obituary
Jennifer Dominguez

El Paso - April 1978 - August 18, 2019

Jennifer Dominguez, a lifelong Catholic and "God's favorite", went home to be with our Lord after a valiant fight with Kidney Disease. She was a proud graduate of Jefferson High's Class of '96 and UTEP's Class of '02. Always a dedicated and hard worker she held various jobs from pushing shopping carts to teaching Water Conservation for EPWU. She later found her calling in teaching children, where she ended her work life at O.L.P.H. Catholic School in San Antonio. She had a passion for serving the Lord which led her to serve on several ministries - her favorite was the Small Christian Community. She lived her life always thinking of others and was always helping someone. She was preceded in death by her parents Consuelo Saucedo & Gilberto A. Ornelas and is survived by her loving son Daniel A. Coronado, 2 Sisters, 2 Brothers, and an immense Church family and loyal friends. Visitation 10:30-11:30, Rosary 11;30-12:00 and Mass at 12 will be held August 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in San Antonio, TX. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Amigo Kidney Foundation or 40 days of life.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.