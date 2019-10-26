Services
Resources
El Paso - Jeremy A. Landavazo, 20, born 09-10-1999, passed 10-24-2019.

Jeremy has always been a free spirit, God loving, big hearted and strong individual. We were blessed to have him for a short time, then heaven needed an angel and God sent for him. He had a passion for cars, football, and adventure. His motto and his tattoo were "Live For Today". Our memories of him will always bring a smile. The fact that he's no longer here, will always cause us pain yet he'll be forever in our hearts until we meet again. He is survived by his mother, Valerie Martinez, step dad, Jose Marin, father, Anthony Landavazo, step mom, Patricia Landavazo, sister, Serenity Landavazo, brothers, Jose Albert Almaraz, Armani, Dominic, and Nathaniel, Grandparents, R. Yoli Olivares, and Margie and Efren Landavazo. We all love you Jeremy. Until we see you again. Rest in Peace our angel in heaven.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
