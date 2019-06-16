|
|
Jerome T. "Jerry" Edwards
San Francisco - Jerome T. " Jerry" Edwards, 55, was born on October 13, 1963. Jerry passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. A Visitation will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Unity Missionary Baptist Church. A Funeral Service for Jerry will be said at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Unity Missionary Baptist Church; located at 4601 Maxwell Ave; 79904. A Committal Service will follow at 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Jerry was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast.
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019