Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Unity Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Missionary Baptist Church
4601 Maxwell Ave
Committal
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
More Obituaries for Jerome Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome T. "Jerry" Edwards


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerome T. "Jerry" Edwards Obituary
Jerome T. "Jerry" Edwards

San Francisco - Jerome T. " Jerry" Edwards, 55, was born on October 13, 1963. Jerry passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. A Visitation will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Unity Missionary Baptist Church. A Funeral Service for Jerry will be said at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Unity Missionary Baptist Church; located at 4601 Maxwell Ave; 79904. A Committal Service will follow at 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Jerry was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast.
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019
