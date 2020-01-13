|
Jerry Dwain Stroud
Jerry Dwain Stroud 78, Peacefully entered the kingdom of God on January 4, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1941 in Glenrose, TX. He is preceded in death by his father Carl S. Stroud, mother Mamie D. Stroud and daughter Teresa Silva. He served in the U.S Navy during the Vietnam war. He became a traveling press apprentice, decided to stay in El Paso. Jerry had a successful career with the El Paso Times for over 30 years. He will be missed by all that loved him. He is survived by his spouse of 45 years Magdalena Stroud, daughters Eva Bali, Mamie Stroud, Jennifer Stroud and Sissy Stroud sons Rogelio Murillo and Jesus Munoz and 18 grandchildren.
Honors Military service at Ft. Bliss Cemetery
Jan 16, 2020 at 1PM
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020