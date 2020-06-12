I love you Uncle Jerry, your passing came too soon!
God received another angel And will now be watching over us from heaven.
Your memories will never be forgotten and you will live on in my heart
Jerry Lee Osburn
JERRY LEE OSBURN, age 77, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife Joanne Osburn and their three children Dan Osburn (wife Margie Osburn), Julian Osburn, and Suzanne Osburn. Jerry also leaves behind his brother Tom Osburn (wife Norma Osburn), and six grandchildren. A private service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery and a Memorial Service for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate Jerry's life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Jerry to the Wounded Warrior Project. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
JERRY LEE OSBURN, age 77, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife Joanne Osburn and their three children Dan Osburn (wife Margie Osburn), Julian Osburn, and Suzanne Osburn. Jerry also leaves behind his brother Tom Osburn (wife Norma Osburn), and six grandchildren. A private service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery and a Memorial Service for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate Jerry's life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Jerry to the Wounded Warrior Project. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.