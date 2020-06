Jerry Lee OsburnJERRY LEE OSBURN, age 77, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife Joanne Osburn and their three children Dan Osburn (wife Margie Osburn), Julian Osburn, and Suzanne Osburn. Jerry also leaves behind his brother Tom Osburn (wife Norma Osburn), and six grandchildren. A private service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery and a Memorial Service for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate Jerry's life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Jerry to the Wounded Warrior Project . For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com