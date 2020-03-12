Services
Jerry Lynn Tallmon

El Paso - Jerry Lynn Tallmon, age 74, entered into rest on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Jerry, known by many as "Pops" or "Radar" was a lifelong resident of the Upper Valley. He graduated in 1963, from Canutillo High School, as part of the first graduating class. He settled down, and dedicated his life to working for his Uncle Charlie and Jim Loper at Tallmon Dairy/Farm, until his retirement in 2010. He loved his kids and more especially his grandkids. Pops loved giving them tractor rides, taking them to Speedy's for bean and cheese burritos and iced teas, or taking them to Walmart to get his prescriptions. He is preceded in death by parents Rallie Jefferson and Annie Ruth Tallmon; son, Roy Lynn Tallmon; and brothers, Sonny and Ronny Tallmon. He is survived by children, Dennis Tallmon (Annie) and Karen Gailey (Michael); grandchildren, Brandon Tallmon, Clayton Gailey, Amber Gailey, Brianna Iglesias, Tyler Tallmon, and Tanner Tallmon and five great-grandchildren; and brother, Michael Tallmon, many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will take place at 11:00AM on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 22, 2020
