Jerry Wayne Ivey
Clint - Jerry Wayne Ivey, 77, passed away on May 3, 2019. Mr. Ivey is preceded in death by his parents, Carroll & Dorothea Ivey; brother, Robert W. Ivey; sister, Carol Sue Ivey and great-granddaughter, Parker Grace Engle. He is survived by his wife, Jean Ivey; children, Debbie Engle, Wayne Ivey (Reagan), seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Teaching career included Sierra Blanca, Van Horn, Socorro and Ysleta ISD. Retired from Ysleta ISD as Vocational Administrator. Visitation: 5:30-7:30PM, Monday, May 6, 2019 at San Jose Fabens Chapel. Graveside Service: 10:00AM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park followed by a lunch at Bond Memorial United Methodist Church in Clint. Pallbearers: J.B. Engle, Chad Engle, Dustin Ivey, Justin Wilson, Leon Jacobs & Jim Engle. In lieu of flowers: Memorials can be made to Bond Memorial United Methodist Church P.O. Box 185, Clint, TX 79836. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on May 5, 2019