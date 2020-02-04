Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Blair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Blair Obituary
Jesse Blair

Tucson, AZ - Jesse Blair, 91, passed away on Jan 1, 2020. A dedicated 35-year employee of El Paso Natural Gas, Jesse worked his way up from pipeliner, clerk, to manager of the Hueco Club. Humorist, speaker, bowler, friend to many, but above all, faithful husband of 66 years to Margaret (who passed in 2015) and loving father to his seven surviving children: Mark, Stephen, Joan Pederson, Paul, Linda Camacho, David, and Eileen Condra. Magnanimous even in death, Jesse donated his body to the University of Arizona College of Medicine. A truly great man is bid goodbye.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -