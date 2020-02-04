|
Jesse Blair
Tucson, AZ - Jesse Blair, 91, passed away on Jan 1, 2020. A dedicated 35-year employee of El Paso Natural Gas, Jesse worked his way up from pipeliner, clerk, to manager of the Hueco Club. Humorist, speaker, bowler, friend to many, but above all, faithful husband of 66 years to Margaret (who passed in 2015) and loving father to his seven surviving children: Mark, Stephen, Joan Pederson, Paul, Linda Camacho, David, and Eileen Condra. Magnanimous even in death, Jesse donated his body to the University of Arizona College of Medicine. A truly great man is bid goodbye.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020