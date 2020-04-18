Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Jesse Gutierrez Iii

Jesse Gutierrez Iii Obituary
Jesse Gutierrez III

El Paso - Jesse Gutierrez III, 69 of El Paso, Texas passed away on April 10, 2020. The funeral services are being held by Perches Funeral Homes (WEST). They will be hosting a drive-thru visitation service from 6pm- 8pm on Tuesday April 21, 2020 @ 6111 South Desert BLVD El Paso, Texas 79932. With his, burial services to follow, on April 22, 2020 9:30am @ Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Jesse was born on June 27, 1951 in El Paso, TX to the late Jesus and Doris Gutierrez, he was an Ysleta High grad, class of '69. He then went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force as an MP during the Vietnam War. Jesse worked as a General Manger for the Linebarger Law Firm for a total of 33 years. He enjoyed golfing, horse racing and casinos very much, and that smile of his could brighten up any room and lift anyone's spirit. "Rise above it," was his favorite saying and words to live by. He was very well liked, loved and respected by everyone he came across. He is survived by his Wife Terry, Son Steven, Sisters Melissa Arvizu and Cindy Salinas as well as his loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made out to the Lee & Beulah Moor Children's Home on Jesse's behalf, donations are accepted via telephone (915) 544-8777 or online at www.leemoor.org
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
