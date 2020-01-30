|
Jesse Manuel Bueno
El Paso - Jesse Manuel Bueno passed on to his next journey on Friday January 24th, 2020 at the age of 73 with his family by his bedside. He will reunite with his mother(s) Dolores Bueno & Victoria Reyes, Father(s) Francisco Bueno & Albert Reyes, and sister Sylvia. Jesse was born 1946 in Juarez, Mexico where he lived till the age of 12 and moved to the USA for a better life of opportunity. Jesse took advantage by finishing his education and honorably serving his country in the US Army. After serving in the army he went on to continue serving his gente and opened Jesse's Radiator and Transmission shop. He was a loving Son, Father, Grandpa and Husband with a big heart. He always lived his life with a smile and a joke ready to cheer anyone up "La Vida es to chida to be sad" . A Fan of the Spurs, Raiders, cars, good rice and beans and quality family time. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Valencia, his beloved children: Jessica Bueno, Juan Godinez, Jesse Bueno Jr, Marissa Bueno, and Sandra Bueno: his siblings Oscar, David and Delia, and 4 grandchildren. We ask that you join us in celebrating his life and memory. His visitation will be on Saturday February 1st, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00pm with memorial service at 7:00pm, at Perches Funeral Home 6111 S Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79932.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020