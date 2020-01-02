Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Jessica Salas Allemon

Jessica Salas Allemon Obituary
Jessica Salas Allemon

Allemon - Jessica Salas Allemon, 37, passed away December 30, 2019 from Pneumonia. Survived by two sons, Juan Carlos Salas, and Cesar Juan Cadena; mother Grace Penaloza; brother Juan Salas; sister Emma Cardenas; maternal grandfather Arnold Toldt; paternal grandmother Micky Salas; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Resting with maternal grandmother Emma Toldt; father Juan Salas; cousin Johnny Ortega; paternal grandfather Gilberto Salas. Jessica brought a smile to anyone she came in contact with and she loved with all her heart. She left her mark on many. Until we see you again.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
