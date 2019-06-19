|
Jesus A. Ayala
El Paso - Jesus Ayala, surrounded by his family, passed away on June 15, 2019.
Jesus is preceded in death by his mother Nieves and brother Francisco and survived by his children Sam, Angela, and Danny; his sisters Yvonne and Janie; his brothers Victor, Jimmy, George, Alan, Rudy, Jaime, and Gilbert; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Jesus was a natural storyteller and loved to make people laugh. People's first experience with him usually started out with a joke or embarrassing family story.
"...and they were laughing and laughing!"
He loved to play golf with his son Sam and brother Victor. Rain, wind, or snow never stopped them from teeing up. He shared his love of collecting and antiquing with his youngest son Danny. He was wise and quick witted and took any opportunity to spark intellectual discussions with his daughter Angela. To his sister Yvonne, he was her brother but cared for her like a father. He was her HERO and best friend. So many of our family's most beloved memories of him were made during camping trips with all the nieces and nephews. He was brave, adventurous, honorable, and meant the world to his children. He never let fear keep him from living a full and amazing life.
He served the public as a police officer for the EPPD for 25 years, retiring as a Sergeant, and held his position with an enormous amount of pride and integrity. Following his distinguished career, he continued to serve by spending three tours as an advisor for United Nations missions abroad.
On Thursday, June 20th, the Visitation and Rosary will be held at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn (8817 Dyer) at 5pm and 7pm respectively. On Friday, June 21st, the Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral at 10am with Burial Service at Restlawn Memorial Park (4848 Alps) to follow.
Published in El Paso Times on June 19, 2019