Jesus Alfredo Velez
El Paso - Jesus Alfredo Velez passed away on November 6, 2019 in El Paso, Texas he was 59 years old. He is survived by his loving daughters Cristina Velez and Annette Velez Wood and grandson Elijah Wood. Brother Pedro Velez and sisters Olga Velez Guzman and Irma Velez Galas, nephew Anthony Paul Velez and nieces Bonnie Browning, Rebecca Hardee and Bobbie Browning.
Come join us in a commemoration of his life on Monday, November 11, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home Central from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM; with a Prayer Service at 11:00 AM. Interment for Mr. Velez to be held private and set for a later date.
Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019