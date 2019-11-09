Services
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesus Velez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesus Alfredo Velez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesus Alfredo Velez Obituary
Jesus Alfredo Velez

El Paso - Jesus Alfredo Velez passed away on November 6, 2019 in El Paso, Texas he was 59 years old. He is survived by his loving daughters Cristina Velez and Annette Velez Wood and grandson Elijah Wood. Brother Pedro Velez and sisters Olga Velez Guzman and Irma Velez Galas, nephew Anthony Paul Velez and nieces Bonnie Browning, Rebecca Hardee and Bobbie Browning.

Come join us in a commemoration of his life on Monday, November 11, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home Central from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM; with a Prayer Service at 11:00 AM. Interment for Mr. Velez to be held private and set for a later date.

Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -