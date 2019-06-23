|
|
Jesus Armando Pedregon
- - "DEWITTY"
Jesus Armando Pedregon, 73, of El Paso, TX was called to be with our Lord on June 16, 2019. Proceeded in death by his wife of 53 years Alicia "Lilly" Pedregon, his parents Bonifacio and Juanita Pedregon, siblings Eduardo "Lalo" Pedregon, Jose Pedregon, Arturo Pedregon, Eduardo "Ricky" Pedregon and Violet Carrillo. Survived by his children David and Gilbert Pedregon and daughter Ida Rebecca Maese (Joe Maese), grandchildren Marc Anthony, Samantha, Aaron, Mia Pedregon, and Julia Maese. Brothers Roberto Pedregon, Saul Pedregon, sisters, Lucille Gonzalez, Martha Holguin, Cecilia Fierro, and Christina Villareal. Pallbearers Michael Ordonez, Felipe Duran Jr., Raul Gomez, Michael, Tony and Saul Pedregon. Visitation will be Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church. Funeral mass Thursday June 27, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church. Interment will be at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me account has been set up:
https://www.gofundme.com/dewitty-armando-jesus-pedregon
Published in El Paso Times on June 23, 2019