Jesus Armando PrietoEl Paso - Jesus Armando Prieto, 82 passed away on Friday July 24, 2020 in El Paso, TX. He was born in Delicias, Mexico to Armando Prieto and Amalia de la Puente.Armando worked at Peyton Meat Packing Co. for 26 years until it's closing, then owned his own meat packing company 'Empacadora Prieto de Ciudad Juarez' and most recently co-owned Mi Tierra Meat Market in El Paso, TX.Dad was kind, loving, funny and cherished by everyone who knew him. He enjoyed cooking and doing yard work. Dad loved plants, seeds, and all nature. He truly loved the sport of competitive silhouette shooting, which he participated in for over 45 years. Dad was an avid sports fan, with love for the Dallas Cowboys, his basketball MVP "El Rey" Michael Jordan, and soccer. We, and all our neighbors, knew when Mexico would score in futbol with his loud chant of GoGoGoGGOOOAALLLLL de Mexicoooo!!!!Armando was married and very in love with his wife of 62 years Maria Teresa. They had three children together, Jesus Armando (Brenda) Teresa Duran, and Liliana Rivas.His greatest joy was spending time and vacationing with his family and grandchildren, Arielle (Dustin Blalock), Alyssa (Justin Berestein), Paul Duran (Claudia), Brianna and Alexa Rivas. He touched the lives of so many and his influence will forever remain in the lives of everyone he knew.Funeral service will be on Wednesday August 12, at Perches (West) on S.Desert from 5-9pm. Attendance will be limited due to current restrictions. Burial service will be at Restlawn Memorial Park on Dyer St on August 13 at 12:00pm.