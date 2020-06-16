Jesus C. Alvarado



Jesus C. Alvarado, "Boy," passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 69. He was born in El Paso, Texas and a 1970 graduate of El Paso High School. Chuy excelled in football, basketball, baseball, track and field at El Paso High and lettered in all four sports. He chose basketball as his favorite sport, therefore, played three years varsity basketball, earning All-District, All-Tournament, Most Valuable Player awards multiple times, under the legendary coach, C.D.Jarvis. Thereafter, he attended The University of Texas at El Paso to play basketball for the Miners. As a freshman, during his tenure at UTEP, he was being scouted by a professional basketball coach from Mexico. After conducting his research, the coach was impressed and overwhelmed with Chuy's high school athletic achievements and overall athleticism. As a result, he was offered to play professional basketball for "Los Dorados De Chihuahua" in Chihuahua, Mexico. For the love of the game and his heartfelt true ambition for basketball, Chuy followed his dream, accepted the opportunity and departed to Mexico. "It was one of the greatest decisions I had ever made in my life," he once said. He turned out to become one of the greatest basketball players in North and South America. Chuy was 6'2," starting-guard, unbelievabley quick, great agility with a lethal unstoppable left-handed jump shot, and became famously known as "ZURDO." In 1974 in fact, Chuy took the team under his wings and led them to the world games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Because of his success and notoriety, Chuy was offered to play closer to home for Los Indios De Juarez in Juarez, Mexico. Without hesitation, he accepted the opportunity and played for Los Indios a few more years, where he eventually retired from his professional basketball career. Chuy earned many individual athletic honors in high school and as a professional basketball player. In April of 1999, he was inducted into the El Paso High School Hall of Fame. Chuy was an inspiration, a mentor and an athletic-influence, not only toward his brothers and sisters, who also excelled in sports, but to thousands of younger athletes. Chuy was 11 years old when his father past away and being the eldest of 10, he became a father-figure to all of his younger siblings, who looked up to him in all levels for advice. He sacrificed his entire childhood life to help his mother with the children. In fact, throughout his childhood years for example, he'd ride his bike after school to downtown to work at a hardware store and was back home within a few hours, everyday. He also had other multiple jobs as a child, then continued working throughout his High School years to help support the family. Throughout his retired athletic-life, and with the skills, the talent and the Grace God poured out and blessed him with, Chuy glorified his Heavenly Father by contributing back to society, helpng thousands who were in need, and literally never asked for anything in return. He would always say: "we must become poor to help others become rich, which has nothing to do with money," and was a strong believer in that. He had an unimaginable heart for others, which he strongly exhibited throughout his life. He was truly an amazing caring giving loving and full of life person. God blessed him and walked him through his brothers' and sisters' lives, to shape them to be the best toward others. Chuy gave his brothers and sisters an amazing childhood, who couldn't have asked for a better one. He was an extraordinary human being and blessed so many who crossed his path. How amazing it is to leave that kind of beautiful legacy behind. "THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH 'BOY' FOR THE HEARTFELT LOVE AND SACRIFICES YOU ENDURED TO MAKE OUR LIVES BETTER. YOU WILL ALWAYS BE SO LOVED AND MISSED SO VERY MUCH." Chuy is preceded in death by his mother Rita O. Alvarado, and his sister Beatrice A. Boothe. He is survived by his sisters: Yvonne A. Vitela, Patricia A. Colunga, Martha Alvarado, Rita Alvarado, Sandra A. Cobos, and brothers: Luis, Oscar, Caesar Alvarados, and long time girlfriend Pattie Mena.









