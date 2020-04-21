Services
Jesus C. Arenas


1935 - 2020
Jesus C. Arenas Obituary
Jesus C. Arenas

El Paso - Jesus C. Arenas, age 85, of El Paso, TX passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born on January 11, 1935 the son of Jesus Arenas and Catalina Arenas. He graduated from Bowie High School, then joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1953. He honorably retired as a Master Sergeant after 24 years of loyal service, serving during the Vietnam War. His bond with his brothers in arms transcended generation, age, and conflict. He was the loving husband of Eva who predeceased him on August 30, 2011. They were married for 48 years. He cherished time spent with family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter Sandra, son David, sister Valentina and three grandchildren, Alexis, Andrew, and Matthew. We will forever love and treasure the memories of him as a father, grandfather, role model and strong Marine. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332. A "Dignity" Memorial Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
