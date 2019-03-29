|
|
Jesus (Jesse) C. Guzman
El Paso - With great sadness, we announce that Jesus (Jesse) C. Guzman, our most beloved son, husband, brother, family member and friend passed on Monday, March 25, 2019. Those who knew Jesse, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Jesse will be missed everyday by his Father, Adrian; his Mother, Lupe; wife, Martha; brother Adrian; Sisters Lupe & Cori; his loving nieces and nephews; and many, many great family members and friends. We know Jesse is now with his Abuelos, his siblings Pat & Alex, and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven. A Celebration of Life & Remembrance service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, March 31st at Hillcrest Funeral Home. "Perhaps they are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy"
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 29, 2019