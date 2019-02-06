|
|
Jesus Carlos Alday was born June 14, 1939 and passed away on February 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife Eva Maria Alday, his son Jesus Carlos Alday Jr, his daughter in-law Gina Alday, his daughters Loretta, Melissa, and Rebecca, son in law Michael, sisters Adela and Raquel, brother Manuel and granddaughters Elizabeth, Katherine, Sarah, and Sophia. We thank everyone for their love and support.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 6, 2019