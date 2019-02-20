|
|
Jesus "Rey" Cortez passed away February 17, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born in El Paso and attended Jefferson high school. He was a Pawn Broker for Dave's Loan Co. for 60 years. He is preceded in death by both parents, Eduardo and Rebecca Cortez and his beloved dog, Tootsie. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Celia, sons Robert, Raymond (Nancy) and Ruben Cortez, sister Olga Bell (Ivan), brothers Luis (Eva †) and Ernesto (Yolie) Cortez. He was a grandfather to Robert Anthony, Crystal Marie, Samantha Wray, Ruben Joseph, Levi Anthony, Cheyane Marie, Roman Lee, and Samuel Reade. A great grandfather to Hunter, Giselle, Tyler, Jonah, Noah, and Harley. Visitation is Thursday from 5-9pm and funeral services will be Friday at 10am at Sunset Funeral Home, 750 N. Carolina. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers are Ruben J. Cortez, Luis Cortez, Samuel R. Cortez, Richard Villegas, Greg Sanchez and Jesus Garcia. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019