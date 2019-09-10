Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Family Church
900 W. Missouri Ave.
Interment
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Jesus Delgado Jr. Obituary
Jesus Delgado Jr.

El Paso, Tx - Jesus (Caboose) Delgado Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019, surrounded in love by his family and friends. He was born on January 4, 1935, in Smeltertown, Texas. He attended Bowie High School and enlisted in the United States Navy. He was a Radioman Third Class and served aboard the USS Russell County LST 1090 during the Korean Conflict. He earned various citations and awards to include the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, and a Presidential Unit Citation.

Upon returning to the United States, he married Concepción Chacón and remained happily married up until her death in 2002. He worked for the United States Postal Service until he retired in 1990. He was an avid golfer and won the Ascarate Senior Golf Tournament three times. His other hobby was fishing.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Concepción, siblings: Rito, Isabel (Pirata), Jose Asunción (Chon), Teresa Nieto, and Antoñia Stewart and granddaughter, Mary Ann Delgado.

He is survived by his wife, Aida, and sisters Maria Elena Ontiveros and Nena Chacón; sons Rito, Henry, Ernest John (Catherine), and Jesse (Martha); daughter Elizabeth Ann Romero (Raul); 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5054 Doniphan, from 5 to 9 PM. Rosary will begin at 7 PM. The funeral mass will take place on Friday, September 13 at ll:30 AM at Holy Family Church, 900 W. Missouri Ave. The interment will follow the mass at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with full military honors at 1:00 PM.
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
