Jesus E. Nieto
El Paso - Jesus Eduardo Nieto, on March 26, 2020, was joyously greeted into Heaven by his family who have passed before him. He is survived by his beloved wife, Luz Elena and sons: Eddie, and Jorge (Lorraine), his 5 grandchildren, his 9 living siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.
His wife, children and grandchildren were the pride of his heart. His kind and gentle eyes would glisten and sparkle when happy. Above all, he was a protector and caretaker for his family - immediate and extended and affectionately bestowed a nick name on all.
With an immense devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe, he shared his faith as an ACTS brother. He made friends everywhere, and was generous and giving to a fault. His breakfast gatherings with friends: Jefferson classmates and co-workers highlighted his genuine fellowship.
Of the many events in his life, those prominent were: his service in the Army during the height of the Vietnam War with the 98th Maintenance Detachment CHFM; his contribution as an El Paso City Bus Lines Supervisor, and his dedication as an excellent soccer coach.
Known as an amazing cook, his chile-colorado and menudo were his trademarks. He loved to feed people and usually had a burrito available: for after school, sports events, and even at the Sunbowl Catholic Confirmation for his family.
Fort Bliss National Cemetery will conduct a private interment. Upon suspension of COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral mass and military service will occur, the family welcomes all to join at that time.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020