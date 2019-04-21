|
Jesus Estrada "Chuy"
El Paso - Jesus Estrada, "Chuy" 70 was called home April 13, 2019. Born and raised in El Paso, Tx. His life was filled with many beautiful accomplishments. He was a four year Varsity Football player at Bowie High School, as well as a Marching Band Member where he played the trumpet. He led Bowie to a Championship game by kicking the winning field goal, giving all credit to his offensive/defensive line for that Championship win against Andress. Chuy was offered a scholarship to the University of Arizona but chose to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1971. After his service in the Military, he continued to serve his Community coaching with the Eastwood Optimist for 14 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Irma Estrada, 3 children, Lisa, Chuy Jr., and Joseph. 10 Grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Chuy was a devoted son to his parents and cared for them in their final days. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 for 5pm-9pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. with Vigil beginning at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 9:45am. Interment to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 11am, West Shelter.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 21, 2019