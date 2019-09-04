|
Jesus F. Mendoza
El Paso - Jesus Francisco Mendoza was called to heaven by our Lord and blessed Mother Mary on September 2nd, 2019. He came into this world on June 4th, 1937 and was a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas. He spent his youth in the lower valley playing amongst the pear orchards and cotton fields he so loved. Jesus was a humble man that learned the importance of hard work from his beloved parents and instilled these values in his children. He was a graduate of Ysleta High School and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his wife Margarita and three grateful children and their spouses Mario Mendoza (Monica), Cynthia Sanchez (Daniel), Veronica Nieto (Elias) and 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Rosary at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar. Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 PM, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at Mount Carmel Cemetery. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 4, 2019