Jesus Gilberto Gomez was born in El Paso County. He died peacefully at age 74 at Del Sol Hospital on October 12, 2019. He graduated from Cathedral High school, served 4 years in the US Air Force, and went on to UTEP to become a Business Administrator. He managed several maquila industries in El Paso, TX., Cd. Juarez, and Chihuahua city respectively. He later became President of the Association of Maquila Industries in Mexico. His parents, Jose Gomez and Otilia Alcocer (RIP). He is survived by his wife Bertha Trevino and his children: Gilberto, Ana Laura, and Claudia Gomez. He was a devoted father and husband. His funeral services were held at Perches Funeral Home and mass was celebrated at Saint Mark Parrish. May he rest in peace. He will be missed by all his family and friends!
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019