Jesus Guzman Sr.
Jesus Guzman, Sr.,

El Paso - Jesus Guzman, Sr., 90 of El Paso passed away Monday November 2, 2020. Born in Juarez, Mexico he grew up with an adoring family that included both is parents, his nine siblings including his twin brother Jose Guzman. As a young man he became a master crafts men who was extremely skillful with his hands, this contributed to the success in his careers at El Paso Plating and Tony lama. Jesus met his wife Margarita in their childhood neighborhood. They married in 1956 and lived together almost inseparable for 63 years in El Paso. Together they raised 3 sons. His happiest moments were teaching his family his work ethic, craftsmen's skills, and being surrounded by his loving family. Some of the fondest memories his family will forever cherish was his ability to fix anything. Jesus will be lovingly missed by his wife Margarita Guzman, sons Joe Guzman (Carmen) and Jerry Guzman (Sandra), 7 grandkids, and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Jesus Guzman Jr. and granddaughter Joann Lawrence. Visitation 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with services beginning at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home- 1060 N Carolina. Interment will be private.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
