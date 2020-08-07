1/1
Jesus Isaac "Caki" Jaime Sr.
Jesus Isaac "Caki" Jaime Sr.

El Paso - Jesus Isaac "Caki" Jaime Sr., 86, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Caki was a proud 1953 graduate of Bowie High School and was a member of the Bowie Alumni Association for several years. Caki retired after 30 years of service with Phelps Dodge Refinery. He was preceded in death by his parents, Romulo and Eulalia Jaime and sisters Hermelinda Loera and Margarita Aguilar. Survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Yolanda Jaime, sons Raymundo, Francisco, Jesus Jr., Isaac and Rene Jaime; daughters Leticia Madrid, Lydia Longoria and Angelina Cornell, 27 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren. Brothers Pedro, Roberto, Richardo, and Rodolfo Jaime; sisters Josefina Borrego and Celia Aranda. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 9th from 6 pm to 9 pm with Vigil beginning at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue. Graveside Service will be held Monday, August 10th at 10:30 am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with a procession to leave funeral home at 9:45 am. Due to COVID pandemic, services will be limited.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
