Jesus Ismael DeLeon-Gonzalez
Jesus Ismael De Leon

El Paso - Jesus "Chuy" Ismael DeLeon-Gonzalez, loving father, family man, and great friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children on Friday, October 2, 2020 in El Paso, Texas, at the age of 80.

Chuy is survived by his wife, Consuelo (Figueroa) DeLeon; his children, Alejandro (Margie), Jesus Jr. (Yesennia ), Robert, Eddie (Sylvia), Martha Hernandez (Patrick), and Diane Rocha (Javier); along with 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister Edmundo and Maria Elena. He is preceded in death by his brothers Jose Abel Hernandez, Jesus Diaz, Roberto DeLeon, and his daughter-in-law Yesennia.

Born in Durango, Durango, Mexico, he was preceded by his parents Augustin and Maria and resided in both Garden Grove, California and El Paso, Texas.

He married the love of his life Consuelo Figueroa in 1961 and they welcomed 6 children. Chuy was an accomplished tailor and restaurant owner. Chuy was the owner of Mundo's Mexican Restaurant on Doniphan St. in El Paso from 1990-2003. He was a generous individual who loved his family and who was passionate about having his family gather to eat and listen to music.

We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the health care workers who provided care: Rebecca Tinoco, Esperanza Aguirre; Home Health Service, and Good Samaritan Hospice.

Public Visitation Thursday, October 8, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm, Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936. Father Eleazar Perez-Rodriguez will officiate the ceremony.

Graveside burial Friday, October 9, 11:00 am, Memorial Gardens of the Valley Cemetery, 4900 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, NM. 88008






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
OCT
8
Rosary
07:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Gardens of the Valley Cemetery
